George Munsey smashes rapid 147 to warm up for Scotland duty

Scotland cricketer George Munsey is keen to take his amazing Twenty20 form into the 50-over format of the game with the national team’s first international match of the summer now just over two weeks away.

Munsey, the 26-year-old left-handed batsman, made it an Easter Sunday to remember down south when he smashed an amazing 147 off only 39 balls – including six sixes in one over – for Gloucestershire’s second XI against Bath CC in a T20 friendly.

Led by the superb Munsey salvo, Gloucestershire’s team posted a mammoth 326-3 from their 20 overs batting first before going on to win by 112 runs.

Munsey, who is due to be with the county until the end of this week before travelling back north, notched up his century in only 25 balls and cracked five fours and 20 sixes in total, with the Bath bowlers unsure where to bowl to the hard hitter.

Earlier in the day, Munsey had got his eye in by making 78 off only 32 balls for Scotland A in a 66-run T20 triumph against Gloucestershire second XI before switching ranks and continuing on his merry way.

“I was feeling in good form from earlier in the day and Bath opened the bowling with spin and I managed to get my eye in early,” Munsey said of his amazing knock which took only 49 minutes.

“From there I just knuckled down and kept going really. It helped me that Greg [Willows, his opening partner who made 115 from 59 balls] was also batting well and we had fun out there.

“You don’t often hit six sixes in an over so it was one of the highlights of my career so far. You just try to play each ball as it comes and I was hitting the ball sweetly so it was very pleasing.”

Munsey is set to continue playing for Gloucestershire’s second string this week with 50-over matches against Sussex today, Somerset on Thursday and Hampshire on Friday.

The Scottish domestic leagues and the Regional Series then get underway this weekend and with an extended group of players having represented Scotland A on their lengthy trip down south last week, competition for places is building ahead of Scotland’s four One Day Internationals in May.

The first of those is against Afghanistan on 8 May and Munsey said: “It has been great that so many of the Scotland guys have had regular cricket at the start of the summer and last week was very useful. I am just looking forward to getting some more cricket under my belt this week with Gloucestershire and then really building up to the internationals in May.

“We are all looking forward to taking on Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at home and putting on a good show to show everyone that we are continuing to improve as a side.”

Meanwhile, Scotland wicketkeeper Craig Wallace is also set to play for Gloucestershire second XI this week.