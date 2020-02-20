George Munsey opening with Chris Gayle? Cricket Scotland batsman signs Everest Premier League deal with Pokhara Rhinos

George Munsey is set to open the batting alongside West Indies icon Chris Gayle for Pokhara Rhinos after the Cricket Scotland batsman signed up for this year's Everest Premier League T20 competition.

Munsey is the latest addition to the Rhinos team, following Gayle's compatriot Kesrick Williams and legendary South African batsman Hashim Amla.

The 26-year-old Oxford-born player made his T20 debut for Scotland against Ireland in June 2015 and has since played 38 T20 international matches, scoring 987 runs, with a top score of 127 not out in last year's Ireland Tri-Nation Series match against the Netherlands. The knock was his first white-ball century and the second-fastest in T20 history, scored off just 41 balls.

EPL4 - which teams are involved?

Bhairahawa Gladiators, Biratnagar Warriors, Chitwan Tigers, Kathmandu Kings XI, Lalitpur Patriots and the Pokhara Rhinos are the five teams taking part in the tournament, with the Patriots defending their 2018 title.

The competition was originally fixed for December 8-22 2019, but was rescheduled initially for February 29-March 14 and will now be held from March 14-28.

Every match will be played at the TU International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Five teams made up of 15 players will take part in this year's event, which has been branded EPL4 to identify it as the fourth edition of the tournament.

Any other notable cricketers involved?

Among those to have signed up for this year's tournament are Ireland's Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling, who will represent the Kings and Tigers respectively while Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad (Tigers) and Windies all-rounder Dwayne Smith (Gladiators) will also participate.

Munsey's team-mate and Cricket Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer skippered the Rhinos in the 2018 edition, while O'Brien and Stirling are returning for a second competition.