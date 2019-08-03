Forfarshire’s Chris Greaves hits season’s highest tally with 180

Chris Greaves hammered a brilliant century as Forfarshire took another step closer to clinching the Eastern Premier title with victory at Stoneywood-Dyce.

The Scotland fringe player’s 180, the highest individual tally in the league this season, propelled the Broughty Ferry side to a huge 394 for six, also the top team total of the campaign.

Greaves hammered the ball to all corners of People’s Park to record his second century of the season while receiving typically hard-hitting support from former Stoneywood star Michael Leask (72) and Rory Johnston (42).

In reply, the home side could muster just 146, Brock Ditchmen claiming a five-wicket haul for the visitors.

Champions Grange are the only side who can catch Forfarshire and they stayed in contention with a hard-fought win at Arbroath.

The visitors looked to be on course for a huge total when Oli Hairs, fresh from a stunning 115 not out for Eastern Knights the previous evening, continued in similar vein to race to a half-century from only 27 balls.

However, when Hairs departed for 66 with the total on 93-2, the Edinburgh side lost their mojo while Arbroath’s bowlers, inspired by Wihan Lubbe’s four for 20, fought back to restrict their rivals to 226-9.

It proved more than enough, though, veteran seamer Stuart Davidson pegging the home side back with ten miserly overs which yielded two key wickets before Arbroath were eventually all out for 96, Scotland Under-19 bowler Jamie Cairns starring with 3-23.

Aberdeenshire’s miserable season continued when they were dismissed for just 73 en route to an eight-wicket reverse against RH Corstorphine at Barnton, while fellow relegation candidates Stewart’s Melville fared little better. They made 77, Michael Shean’s five for 17 paving the way for Heriot’s to claim a five-wicket success at Goldenacre.

At Myreside, Carlton beat Watsonians by 38 runs, dismissing the home side for 200 after scoring 238 for 8.

The Western Premier title race remains on course for an absorbing climax after the three contenders experienced mixed fortunes on another rain-affected day. Leaders Uddingston looked in danger of falling from their perch when they slumped to 102 all out at Greenock. However, they fought back to claw their way to a potentially crucial 18-run win, Amir Gul’s 4-30 proving decisive for the visitors.

Prestwick dismissed Drumpellier for 205 at the Henry Thow Oval, but torrential rain meant the match failed to progress beyond the halfway stage.Meanwhile, West of Scotland are still firmly in contention after beating the elements and Clydesdale at Titwood. The Hamilton Crescent side posted an imposing 297-7, skipper Ian Young leading the way with 81 while Rory Kleinveldt made 60 and James Fearn scored 57. West were then 44 runs ahead on DLS, having restricted Dale to 117-4, before the heavens opened.

Skipper Riyaad Henry’s excellent 95 helped Ferguslie recover from the loss of three early wickets to post 231 before winless East Kilbride were struggling on 92-7 when rain confirmed a DLS victory for the hosts at Meikleriggs.

Stirling’s Akram Shakoor took the first five Poloc wickets to fall at Shawholm as the hosts were restricted to 123. However, Poloc’s bowlers fought back splendidly before going down by just one wicket.