Forfarshire impress in 8-wicket win over Stoneywood-Dyce

Eastern Premier leaders Forfarshire demonstrated their title credentials with an impressive eight-wicket win over Stoneywood-Dyce at Forthill.

The Broughty Ferry men looked as if they might have their work cut out after the visitors battled their way to 176 all out. A close contest still looked likely when Craig McConnachie and Craig Wallace both went early in the run-chase. However, Michael Leask and Chris Greaves embarked on an unbroken century stand to carry their team to victory.

Both players reached the 50 landmark, Leask top-scoring with a blistering 72no.

Earlier the visitors suffered the worst possible start when Scott Cameron took a wicket with the first delivery of the match. He went on to claim 3-27 while Jack Hogarth took 3-24. Liam Lindsay’s 88 carried the Aberdonians to a respectable total.

Grange remain Forfarshire’s closest challengers after a win by the same margin against Arbroath at Portgower Place.

Wihem Lubbe’s second century of the campaign helped the visitors post 207 but the target was chased with almost 17 overs to spare thanks to half-centuries from Tom Mackintosh (66no) and Oli Hairs (50).

Majid Haq produced a vintage display of spin bowling as RH Corstorphine trounced Aberdeenshire at Mannofield. Scotland’s record cap holder claimed four wickets for just three runs from 6.5 overs to help skittle Shire for just 68.

There was little hint of the carnage to follow as Kenny Reid (14) and Chris Venske (21) played solidly at the outset. However, when Ally Sadler removed skipper Reid and Caleb Whitefoord had Venske for 21 quickly followed by Ian Kirk for a duck, the home side lost their way.

The Edinburgh club lost three wickets during their reply but Haq completed an excellent all-round display with 28no.

At Grange Loan, Will Hardie’s half-century helped Carlton recover from 72-5 at the half-way stage to post 194 and record a 58-run win against Watsonians.

Another capital derby saw Stewart’s Melville get the better of Heriot’s by five wickets at Inverleith.

The Western Premier’s top game saw West of Scotland maintain their winning start at the expense of previously unbeaten Clydesdale.

Batting first in tricky conditions at Hamilton Crescent, Angus Guy produced the innings of the day as Dale posted a competitive 161-6.

The teenager played an innings of huge maturity, first sharing a half-century stand with David Sturgess and then playing the lead role as wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end.

Guy was only denied a deserved century when he ran down the track in the final over and was stumped for 93.

In reply, West dug deep before Dave McNulty crunched a drive to the cover boundary to seal a tense two-wicket win.

Greenock’s batting woes resurfaced at Bothwell Castle where, having done well to restrict Uddingston to 134, they fell to 84 all out, with Muhammed Adnan claiming four wickets.

There was a first win for Stirling who beat Poloc by 17 runs in a reduced-overs match at New Williamfield.

The games at Drumpellier and East Kilbride were called off without a ball bowled.