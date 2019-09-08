Forfarshire defeat Uddingston in Grand Final as Meigle win promotion

Meigle stalwart Peter Drummond could never have imagined that he would see the day when the team from the wee village in Perthshire would go head to head with his old side Forfarshire in the Eastern Premiership.

But that is exactly what will happen next summer – and to make the event even more special, Shire will pitch up at Victory Park as champions of Scotland.

While mighty minnows Meigle were snuffing out the challenge of Edinburgh CC in the promotion play-off at Falkland on Saturday, the Broughty Ferry boys were triumphing over Western top dogs Uddingston in the Premiership Grand Final in a Raeburn Place thriller.

Elated ex-Forfarshire skipper Drummond said: “The season’s success has been very much built on teamwork with everyone chipping in with the bat and ball.

“Special mention has to go to captain Charles Clark. It has been great to see a guy come through the ranks and lead us to where we are.

“He has inspired us from the front with the ball, always taking it on when we needed a wicket. His captaincy has galvanised pretty much the same team as last season and taken us all up a notch or two.

“He also bowled ten overs on the bounce against Edinburgh when he should have been nowhere near a cricket pitch having torn his ankle ligaments two weeks ago!”

Drummond, who played a big part with 46 not out, added: “We’ve not really given next year much thought at the moment as all our focus was on the play-off.

“It will be amazing to welcome big-name players such as George Munsey, Craig Wallace and Ali to Victory Park. And obviously on a personal level, it’s great to see Forfarshire at the very top of Scottish cricket. They are a special club with some special people who have deserved all the success that has come their way.”

Meanwhile, outgoing Forfs captain Umair Mohammed hailed century-maker Chris Greaves in the wake of the epic win at the Grange.

Mohammed said: “It was an incredible match and Greavo batted with great maturity.

“We lost a couple of early wickets in the chase, but he and Michael Leask steadied the ship and counter attacked to shift the momentum.”

Earlier, Scotland star Calum MacLeod had also struck a superb ton on his only appearance of the season for Uddy.

Some opponents might have questioned the motives of his inclusion, but Mohammed insisted his presence enhanced the occasion.

He said: “He is a Scotland player, he is from the area and has been affiliated to the club for a long time. We didn’t want to play a weakened team and to truly be the best team in the country we needed to beat the opposition whoever they fielded. His innings was sheer class and although we were playing against him, it was a real joy to watch. It was good of him to come through to our changing room to warmly congratulate us.”

On the elevation of Meigle, Mohammed added: “It is an incredible achievement for such a small village team. Peter was one of my first captains at Forfarshire and I am absolutely delighted for him and his side.”

l Forfarshire last night completed the clean sweep as they captured the Murgitroyd T20 crown by beating Clydesdale in the final at Nunholm, Dumfries.