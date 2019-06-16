Forfar at the forefront after cruising to victory over Carlton

Forfarshire skipper Umair Mohammed will never have a more satisfying Father’s Day than his first one.

After the new parent led his side to a convincing victory over Carlton on enemy territory, he can realistically contemplate completing the mummy and daddy of campaigns.

The Broughty Ferry boys are approaching the midway point of the season with a thoroughly merited 100 per cent league record, with their overall form being encapsulated in the performance at Grange Loan.

Mohammed said: “It was a good all-round display. It was nice to get out and face Carlton again following the disappointment of last week’s Scottish Cup result [losing at home to the same opposition] and even better that we had our regular players back having been on Scotland A duty.

“Carlton are a very difficult team to beat at the best of times, and more so on their own patch, so I’m delighted with the win.

“We’ll continue to take each game as it comes – there’s a lot of cricket still to be played over the next couple of months.”

Unsurprisingly, following a week that was moist to say the least, Mohammed opted to bowl first.

In no time the third-placed hosts found themselves struggling at 14 for three – one of the victims being superbly run out by the captain.

Ironically, given the recent behaviour of the elements, it was Corne Dry who steadied the Carlton ship to a degree, hitting 69 before being caught by Scott Cameron off Mohammed and the Edinburgh side could only limp to 154.

Though Mohammed departed early in the chase, there were few alarms for Forfarshire as they reached the target in the 26th over for the loss of only two wickets.

Craig Wallace led the charge with 58, while Jack Hogarth (50 not out) played the anchor role for Michael Leask to finish it off with a typically exciting unbeaten 27.

RHC jumped into the top three, thanks to their second comprehensive victory over neighbours Stew-Mel in the space of six days at Barnton.

Grange consolidated their position as chief chasers, Ryan Flannigan smashing a century to snuff out the challenge of his old Watsonians chums at Raeburn Place.

Dylan Budge backed him up with 78 not out, then bagged three for five to complete the 124-run rout.

Basement team Aberdeenshire broke their duck at Mannofield to snatch the Granite City bragging rights at the expense of Stoneywood-Dyce.

Arbroath’s jitters deepened when they succumbed to Heriot’s at Lochlands.

The writing was on the home wall from the outset as Elliot Ruthven returned from illness to claim two wickets in the first over of the contest.