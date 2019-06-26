Ex-cricket captain George Salmond cycles to Lord’s for charity

Twenty years ago George Salmond had just captained Scotland in a cricket World Cup – now he is getting on his bike for charity.

In May 1999 Salmond, who is now a teacher at George Watson’s College in Edinburgh and has also refereed football at a high level, led Scotland into the showpiece event on these shores playing teams like Australia and the West Indies.

Now 49, he still keeps fit these days and on Wednesday afternoon he set off from Watsonians’ Myreside sports ground on a 500-mile charity cycle with colleague Alasdair MacDonell in a challenge that is set to last five days.

They will pedal to the world famous Lord’s cricket ground in London in aid of Sporting Start.

Sporting Start was founded in memory of Martin Macari, a keen sportsman and friend of Salmond, who died from cancer in 2017, aged 47.

The charity aims to help individuals and groups who face financial or other barriers which limit their opportunity to access or participate in sport.

Salmond, who used to play cricket against Martin, said before setting off: “We are really excited about it. I love a challenge and it is just something different.

“We are both determined that we are going to enjoy it.

“It is also brilliant that Martin’s son Max designed the cycling top that we will be wearing on the way as we head southwards and although there could be some tough days myself and Alasdair are definitely up for this challenge.”

Salmond played three times at Lord’s in his storied career.

To support the duo and their good cause visit myreside2lords.