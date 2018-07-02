England captain Eoin Morgan is ready for Indian summer

Eoin Morgan is confident England can deal with the unfamiliar and heightened white-ball challenge India are sure to pose this month.

Morgan’s England could hardly be approaching three Vitality IT20s and three one-day internationals in any better heart after their 6-0 whitewash of Australia across the limited-overs formats.

However, the captain knows from personal and collective experience that India present a far different test to the one mustered this summer by a depleted Australia.

Among those set to provide the hosts with plenty more to ponder is leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal – who took a career-best six for 25 as England suffered an alarming collapse of eight wickets for eight runs to lose by 75 the last time they ran into him.

Eight of the team likely to face Chahal again at Old Trafford today were in the one bamboozled by him in the T20 at Bangalore last year.

Morgan acknowledges the examination ahead, but has faith that in-form England will adapt effectively.

He said: “When you play against sub-continent teams, it normally exposes sides like us and South Africa and Australia to spin, reverse swing – different challenges to that we are normally used to.

“But we are in the middle of our summer and we have played a lot of cricket. I hope we will be able to deal with it.”

“If you focus on one or two of them, say the spinners, it’s more than likely it’s the seamers who will actually go and get the wickets.

“They are a strong side and have other components to their game. It’s going to be a difficult challenge.”

England will be banking the feelgood momentum of their victories over Australia.

“I think you can use a lot of that, confidence and experience-wise.

“Having had a few days off and time to reflect on the series [against Australia], it’s something we can call upon and might need to in either series, the Twenty20 or the ODIs, when our backs are against the wall.”

India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not fazed by the massive expectation from fans back home. He said: “I just want the team to play good cricket here, and I want to be able to lead from the front.

“For me, [this] is just a set of international games in another country. Playing against a good team in their conditions and at their home, to get the opportunity to be able to beat them in their home conditions, it is a point of excitement for us not pressure.”