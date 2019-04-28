Elliot Foster shines in Corstorphine’s opening-day win

Proud RH Corstorphine skipper Majid Haq hailed the all-round skills of Elliot Foster in the wake of their big away-day triumph over Arbroath.

Scotland legend Haq admitted he couldn’t have dreamt of a brighter start to the league campaign, picking out the young wicket-keeper batsman for special mention.

Foster hit an unbeaten 82 as the capital side cruised to the 135 target with only one wicket down. And the captain stated: “He is one of the most accomplished high-order glovemen I have played alongside.

“What makes him amazing is that he spent two weeks in intensive care and a whole season on the sidelines with a ruptured kidney. It says so much about him that he has come back as strongly as he has.”

Haq went on: “At Lochlands, he started off by taking a remarkable running catch to get rid of their best bat, Marc Petrie, for only four. After claiming two more victims, he figured in a tremendous stand with pro Mohammad Saad [44 not out].”

Michael Leask believes the swashbuckling century that paved the way for Forfarshire’s win over champions Grange was his best and most important innings for the club.

The Scotland star whacked a brilliant quickfire 124 at Raeburn Place, with four sixes and 13 fours during a spectacular 78-ball stay at the crease.

After warming up for the forthcoming internationals against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the same venue, Leask reflected: “I would say it was definitely my top innings for the club. It felt good to get the league campaign off to such an amazing start against the holders.”

Having been released by Somerset, Leask’s focus is on the Broughty Ferry outfit. He added: “I am very much concentrating on coaching and playing for Forfarshire.”

Shire ended on 331 all out, and when the weather halted play, Grange had been curbed to 150 for three – 22 runs adrift of the required pace – with Tom Mackintosh left high and dry on 75 not out.

Heriot’s skipper Keith Morton confessed that their rain-affected success against Watsonians was “hard to explain”. He said: “For 90 per cent of the match we were second best.” After making 144 all out at Goldenacre, they restricted Watsonians to 72 for five – 11 too few at that stage.

The elements also played a part in Carlton’s defeat to newly promoted Stoneywood-Dyce by the same margin at Grange Loan.