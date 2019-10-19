Cricket Scotland record 31-run win over Kenya in T20 World Cup qualifiers

Scotland put their opening-day disappointment behind them with a 31-run win over Kenya in Dubai yesterday.





After a surprise loss to Singapore on Friday, Shane Burger's side won the toss and chose to bat first as they looked for an immediate reaction in the Emirates.

Tom Sole top-scored for the Scots, hitting an unbeaten 33 from 18 balls while 30 from Calum MacLeod and mid-20 knocks from Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross and George Munsey helped Scotland to 170-6 from their 20 overs.

Collins Obuya and Lucas Oluoch took two wickets apiece for the Kenyans, who started strongly with a half-century from Irfan Karim before he was bowled by the impressive Berrington for 51 at the start of the 15th over as Kenyan hopes began to fade.

Dhiren Gondaria contributed 26 but after Safyaan Sharif took two wickets in two balls, Kenya - needing 47 from just 19 balls - managed just 15 more runs as a further two wickets fell, finishing on 139-8 as the Scots racked up their first win of the competition.

Berrington was unsurprisingly named Player of the Match for the all-rounder's 3-17 with the ball and 27 at the crease.

Kyle Coetzer's team next face Papua New Guinea on Monday, before matches against Namibia on October 22, Bermuda on October 24 and the Netherlands on October 27.