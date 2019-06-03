Cricket: Scotland name 15-man squad for Ireland tour

Have your say

A 15-man squad has been named for Cricket Scotland A's tour to Ireland, which starts tomorrow on June 4.

The Scots will play Ireland A in three 50-over and four T20 matches in County Wicklow, at the home of Oak Hill CC.

Nine players with senior caps are named in the squad, including Michael Leask and George Munsey.

Chris McBride retains his place after being included in last week's matches against Lancashire 2nds at Blackpool, with Scotland recording two victories at Stanley Park,

Oliver Hairs returns to the squad fresh from a 314-run haul over five innings in the Tilney Pro50 competition with Eastern Knights.

Scotland's 50-over matches take place on June 4, 5 and 7 with the four T20 fixtures scheduled for June 8, 9, 10 and 11.

Scotland A squad to face Ireland at Oak Hill CC, June 4-11

Tom Bradburn (Western Warriors, Stirling County CC)

Dylan Budge (Eastern Knights, Grange CC)

Scott Cameron (Caledonian Highlanders, Forfarshire CC)

Michael English (Western Warriors, Ribblesdale Wanderers CC)

Callum Garden (Caledonian Highlanders, Forfarshire CC)

Chris Greaves (Caledonian Highlanders, Forfarshire CC)

Oliver Hairs (Eastern Knights, Grange CC)

Michael Leask (Caledonian Highlanders, Forfarshire CC)

Gavin Main (Western Warriors, Durham CCC, Uddingston CC)

Chris McBride (Durham CCC, Sacriston CC)

Finlay McCreath (Eastern Knights, Kenilworth Wardens)

George Munsey (Eastern Knights, Grange CC)

Adrian Neill (Caledonian Highlanders, Gloucestershire CCC)*

Hamza Tahir (Western Warriors, Sunderland CC)

Craig Wallace (Caledonian Highlanders, Forfarshire CC)

*Adrian Neill will participate in the 50-over games, with Tom Bradburn replacing him for the T20 matches.