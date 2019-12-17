Cricket Scotland confirms summer schedule for matches against Australia and New Zealand

Cricket Scotland has confirmed the dates for its Summer International schedule for 2020 ahead of matches against Australia and New Zealand.

The Black Caps, who had planned to play a One Day International (ODI) on 26 June, have altered their schedule and will now kick off their European tour with a T20 international against Scotland on Wednesday 10 June, with the two teams playing an ODI match on Friday 12 June.

Justin Langer's side, meanwhile, will visit Scotland for a T20 international on Monday 29 June to coincide with a tour of England.

All three matches will be played at The Grange in Stockbridge.

'Exciting prospect'

Head coach Shane Burger said he was looking forward to the "exciting prospect" of playing against two of world cricket's best teams, adding: "We have beaten teams of this calibre previously and we will be looking to push them all the way on all occasions.

"Cricket Scotland has set big goals for 2020 and this is part of that vision of playing against the world's best and challenging players and staff to keep improving both on and off the field."

'More international cricket for fans'

Cricket Scotland CEO Gus Mackay said: “We are delighted to welcome Australia and New Zealand to Scotland for three Summer Internationals in 2020.

“To host these high-profile matches further demonstrates Cricket Scotland’s ambitions of playing more fixtures against Full Member opposition and also provides our fans and supporters with more international cricket.

“In addition, it presents a great opportunity to prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be held in Australia the same year.”

Fixtures

Scotland v New Zealand (T20I): 10th June 2020 at The Grange, Edinburgh

Scotland v New Zealand (ODI): 12th June 2020 at The Grange, Edinburgh

Scotland v Australia (T20I): 29th June 2020 at The Grange, Edinburgh