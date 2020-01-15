Cricket Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer wins top ICC award

Scotland cricket captain Kyle Coetzer has landed a top award for his performances during the 2019 season.

The 35-year-old, who was awarded an MBE for services to cricket in the 2019 Birthday Honours, guided Scotland to the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia and was today named the Associate Cricketer of the Year by an International Cricket Council (ICC) panel comprising journalists and broadcasters.

The Aberdeen-born cricketer, who made his Scotland debut in a one-day international in 2003, has scored 5,513 runs in 169 List A cricket matches, with ten centuries and 34 half-centuries.

Speaking about the award, Coetzer admitted he was surprised to have won the prize given the competition.

He said: “It’s a huge honour to even be considered for the 2019 Associate Player of the Year award. I certainly didn’t expect to win it with many strong performers throughout the year from various countries.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way from family, friends, supporters, Cricket Scotland staff and all of my team-mates who keep me going."

Coetzer hailed the rise of the Associate countries in the game, adding: "Within Associate countries there is a strong pool of talent and many players continually pushing and deserving of this award, which is the real winner for me.

"The development of Associate teams and the ability of players involved is clearly is on the rise and so will the standards expected to win this award.

“I have no doubt in the years to come that players will be pushing the Associate bar to new heights in 2020 and onwards. Well done to all for the hard work put in to help Associate cricket reach where it is today."

A statement from Cricket Scotland read: "Cricket Scotland congratulates Kyle on another great achievement to add to his illustrious playing career for Scotland."

Scotland colleague Calum MacLeod added: "Congrats Kyle, well deserved recognition, been a role model on and off the field for years for everyone involved at Cricket Scotland."