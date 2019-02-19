Cricket: ‘Ruthless’ Scotland dismiss Oman for 24 in first ODI

Acting head coach Toby Bailey praised his “ruthless” Scotland players after they dismissed Oman for just 24 runs in their first one-day international.

Scotland secured a 10-wicket victory from 20 balls in their innings after restricting their hosts to the fourth-lowest List A score in history.

Ruaidhri Smith and Adrian Neill both took four wickets after Scotland elected to field in Al Amarat and the hosts only managed one boundary before being bowled out in the 18th over. Six of the Oman batsmen scored ducks.

Matt Cross (10 not out) and Kyle Coetzer (16 no) then secured the inevitable victory with the help of four fours, including a match-clinching boundary.

The emphatic win in the first of three one-day contests came after Scotland triumphed in a four-team T20 tournament in Oman which also included Ireland and the Netherlands.

Bailey told the Cricket Scotland website: “We want to be dominant. We want to be ruthless. And that’s exactly what happened on the pitch. We got on top of them and wouldn’t let them go.

“The guys bowled brilliantly and bowled their lines.

“It’s fantastic to see the number of slips and short legs in a 50-over performance. A very ruthless performance.”