Cricket: Oman beat Scotland by 93 runs as hosts tie Muscat series

Oman responded to being bowled out for 24 by turning the tables on Scotland, who were beaten by 93 runs in the second of three List A matches at Muscat.

Six of Oman’s batsmen failed to get on the scoreboard as the chastened hosts recorded the fourth lowest List A total in history to crash to a 10-wicket defeat in the series opener on Tuesday.

Their openers needed just 3.3 overs to overhaul that embarrassing figure 24 hours later before half-centuries from Mohammad Nadeem and Khurram Nawaz boosted them to 248 for eight after they had lost the toss.

Nadeem provided a patient 64 as he held the innings together while Nawaz equalled the score in more bombastic fashion, clearing the rope five times in his 45-ball knock before being run out in the final over.

Scotland fell to 43 for three and then 103 for six in reply and though Mark Watt provided some lower order impetus, thumping three sixes in his 36 from 33 deliveries, they eventually subsided to 155 all out.

The series decider is on Friday.