Shane Warne: Cricket legend dies after suspected heart attack, aged 52

The leg-spin bowler took over 1000 wickets during a career that included test match appearances for his country as well as playing Victoria in his homeland and in England with Hampshire. He was 52.

A statement from his management confirmed the news: “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” they said in a statement. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warne’s death follows another loss in the cricketing world – Rod Marsh – who Warne had paid tribute to on Twitter just hours before his own passing.

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne moved into commentary and punditry after his successful playing career and recently commentated on The Ashes. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

After his cricket career, Warne became a well-known media personality and was often involved in punditry, commentary and analysis most recently on The Ashes series. He also became involved in the poker circuit.

More to follow…