Shane Warne: Cricket legend dies after suspected heart attack, aged 52

The leg-spin bowler took over 1000 wickets during a career that included test match appearances for his country as well as playing Victoria in his homeland and in England with Hampshire. He was 52.
A statement from his management confirmed the news: “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” they said in a statement. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”
Warne’s death follows another loss in the cricketing world – Rod Marsh – who Warne had paid tribute to on Twitter just hours before his own passing.
After his cricket career, Warne became a well-known media personality and was often involved in punditry, commentary and analysis most recently on The Ashes series. He also became involved in the poker circuit.