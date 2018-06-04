Broken ankle rules Tom Sole out of Scotland v England ODI

Scotland off-spinner Tom Sole will miss this weekend’s showpiece one-day international against England because of a broken ankle.

The 21-year-old suffered the injury playing club cricket and was therefore unavailable for selection in a 15-man Scotland squad announced on Monday to face Eoin Morgan’s men in Edinburgh.

Kyle Coetzer’s hosts will have in-form all-rounder Dylan Budge and former captain Preston Mommsen in their line-up.

Coach Grant Bradburn said: “This has been our toughest squad to select to date, in terms of having so many players knocking on the door with strong performances.

“There has been a lot of cricket so far this season, and outdoor training has been intense, so the players themselves have had ample opportunities to sort out the current pecking order.”

England will be without Chris Woakes, who has joined Ben Stokes on the injured list.

Woakes, who will be replaced by Tom Curran in the squad to play in Edinburgh on Sunday, left the field late in England’s series-levelling Test match win over Pakistan at Headingley, with a thigh injury.

Stokes missed the Leeds Test with a hamstring tear.

Curran has eight ODI caps and was part of the team which won world number one England’s last series in New Zealand three months ago.

Scotland squad (v England, June 10): K Coetzer (captain), R Berrington, D Budge, M Cross, A Evans, M Jones, M Leask, C MacLeod, P Mommsen, G Munsey, S Sharif, C Sole, M Watt, B Wheal, S Whittingham.