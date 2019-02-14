Bailey demands improvement from Scotland against arch-rivals Ireland

Toby Bailey last night called on Scotland to be fast learners ahead of their Quadrangular T20 Series clash with Ireland today.

The acting head coach watched his mis-firing troops slide to defeat in their opening match against the Netherlands in Oman on Wednesday.

And Bailey is looking for a big improvement as his side seek a rare win against their oldest cricketing foes at the Al Amerat Stadium.

He said: “It was obviously very disappointing to start the tournament with a defeat. We didn’t bring our A-game to the match and if you don’t do that – playing against good sides here – you’re not going to win.

“However, we did have chances and just didn’t take them so we’ve got to learn and adapt very, very quickly. This is tournament play and there’s a lot to play for so we have to learn both from what we did well against the Dutch and where we need to do better.

“We need to find our A-game against the Irish. It’s always a battle royal whenever Scotland take on Ireland – it’s going to be a fantastic game and I’m looking forward to it.”

Bailey must decide whether to stick with Wednesday’s starting eleven or hand cap debuts to Gloucestershire fast bowler Adrian Neill and Forfarshire leg-spinner Chris Greaves. Ferguslie left-armer Hamza Tahir could also come into contention.

Scotland’s last victory against the Irish in the T20 format came in 2015 thought the most recent clash between the sides ended in a tie.

Meanwhile, South Africa paceman Dale Steyn completed a four-wicket haul before Sri Lanka fought back with the ball on day two of the first Test in Durban. The tourists had resumed at 49 for one, but were bowled out for 191 before the Proteas went on to close their second innings at 126 for four, a lead of 170 despite being bowled out cheaply on the first day.

Steyn had removed Lahiru Thirimanne on Wednesday, and continued to impress as he finished the innings with four for 48 to reach 437 Test wickets.

Kusal Perera was Sri Lanka’s leading batsman, making 51 off just 63 deliveries before he fell victim to the veteran seamer, leaving the tourists at 152 for eight and looking likely to fall well short of South Africa’s first-innings total of 235.

However the last two wickets added 39 to frustrate the hosts, for whom Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada picked up two wickets each.

Sri Lanka then saw some early success back in the field as South Africa opener Aiden Markram went for 28 and Vishwa Fernando, who on Wednesday took a career-best four for 62, had Hashim Amla (16) caught at gully.

Temba Bavuma (three) was trapped lbw to Lasith Embuldeniya before the Test debutant caught and bowled Dean Elgar, out for a duck in first innings, on 35.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis (25 not out) and Quinton de Kock, unbeaten on 15, guided the home side to stumps.

l England Lions are facing a battle to save the second unofficial Test in Mysore after being forced to follow on by India A.

The tourists were 24 without loss in their second innings at the close of the second day after being bowled out for just 140 in reply to India’s 392.