Commonwealth Games: Team Scotland shoot past best overseas Games target

TEAM Scotland have achieved their target of a most successful overseas Commonwealth Games with more than four days of competition to go.

The Scottish team have now beaten the 29 medals achieved at Melbourne in 2006. Linda Pearson’s bronze in the women’s double trap equalled that tally before David McMath won Scotland’s seventh gold of the Games in the men’s double trap.

Ironically, it had been McMath in 2006 who had won Scotland’s 29th medal in Melbourne. His medal took the official tally to 30, which is the number achieved at Manchester in 2002.

The current medal tally is, in effect, 32 as boxers Reece McFadden and John Docherty are both guaranteed at least bronzes after reaching the semi-finals.

Glasgow bronze McFadden, 22, won a unanimous decision in the 52kg weight category against Pakistan’s Syed Muhammad Asif and will fight on Friday for a shot at gold.

Docherty, 20, won a split decision against England’s Benjamin Whittaker to reach the last four.