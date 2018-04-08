Commonwealth Games: Team Scotland round-up Day 4

SCOTLAND’S basketball team won their pool in emphatic style as they saw off India 96-81 to make it three wins from three.

The Scots, who will now play a qualifying final on Tuesday, were already assured of progress after taking down England and Cameroon. There was never any doubt that they would make it a clean sweep against the bottom side and they forged a dominant 78-52 lead heading into the final quarter. The Indians rallies as Scotland emptied their bench but a comfortable win was played out.

Mike Vigor led the way for Scotland with 13 points, as Jonathan Bunyan, Ali Fraser and Sean Nealon-Lino shared ten apiece.

Scotland’s women’s beach volleyball campaign looks certain to have come to an end after they lost 2-0 to hosts Australia and they now need an unlikely sequence of results to go their way.

At the boxing, John Docherty was the only Scottish winner, taking his men’s 75kg last-16 bout against Andreas Kokkinos of Cyprus. Megan Gordon lost her 46kg-48kg women’s quarter-final against India’s MC Mery Kom and Robbie McKechnie was beaten by Thomas Blumenfeld of Canada in the men’s 64kg last 16.

The Scotland men’s hockey team were well beaten 6-1 by hosts Australia,