Commonwealth Games: Team Scotland Day 5 round-up

TEAM Scotland took their medals tally to 25 (six gold, eight silver, 11 bronze) with silver for Alex Marshall and Paul Foster in lawn bowls and a bronze for gymnast Frank Baines. Here we look at how the team fared on the Gold Coast on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games.

Boxing

It was a day of split decisions for Scotland’s boxers, with Sean Lazzerini the unlucky one of the bunch as his light heavyweiight (81kg) clash against home favourite Clay Waterman went against him and the Australian progressed.

Glasgow 2014 crowd favourite Reece McFadden got his campaign under way with a 52kg last-16 bout against Keevin Allicock of Guyana and he got the nod after showing glimpses of the form which took to bronze in his home city four years ago.

McFadden said: “It’s my first fight and it’s great to get the ring rust off me. I can assure you I’ll get better and better.

“It’s been difficult waiting for the fight, but the facilities have been excellent and I’m just loving every minute of it. I want to change that bronze medal from 2014 to gold. It’s my destiny.

“I cannot wait. It’s good to give the crowd a bit of entertainment. That’s why I’m here – to win and to entertain. I’ve enjoyed every single minute of this. I love boxing.”

Nathaniel Collins was the final Scottish fighter to begin competition and had a tough contest against Colan Caleb of Nauru, but the Scot landed the better of the punches to take the bout on a split points decision.

Beach Volleyball

Scotland’s men’s pair of Seain Cook and Robin Miedzybrodzki faced Canada in their final pool game at Coolingata Beach, knowing they were already in the quarter-finals. The Scots lost 2-0 to the Canadians, but the Scots pair had already done enough to qualify for the quarter-finals. They now face a mouth-watering last-eight showdown with England at 3am (UK time) for a place in the semis. The women’s team are also through to the semi-finals and will play Canada in the evening session at 12.30pm tomorrow.

Netball

Following their brilliant win over Wales on Saturday, Scotland were faced with a tough match-up against the World No 2, New Zealand. Clearly smarting from their humiliation at the hands of Malawi at the weekend, the fired up Kiwis ran out 60-29 winners. Two more group games to go for Scotland with Malawi tomorrow and Uganda on Wednesday.

Hockey

Scotland’s women got a win on the board following a loss and draw in their first two games with 5-0 win over Ghana.

A win would now see them into the semi-finals, but tomorrow’s final match is against hosts Australia, so it will be a tough ask.

But Scotland’s Nikki Lloyd said of the Ghana win: “That shows what we’re capable of and we needed that for our confidence. We’ll definitely take that through to the match against Australia tomorrow.”

Shooting

The Men’s 10m Air Pistol was first up at the Belmont Shooting Centre with Aedan Evans competing for Team Scotland. With a score of 559-12x, Evans finished just outside the qualification standard for the final in 12th.

In the Women’s 10m Air Rifle, Seonaid McIntosh qualified for the final in seventh place with a score of 410.4, with sister, Jennifer narrowly missing out by 0.2, finishing with 409.4. In the final Seonaid started well and made it through the first three eliminations; eventually finishing in fifth.

Sandy Walker and Ian Shaw are sitting in fourth position after day one of the Queen’s Prize Pairs. They return to the range tomorrow.

Weightlifting

There was disappointment for Zach Courtney in the Men’s 105kg competition, as the 23-year-old was forced to withdraw after the snatch, having lifted 130kg, due to illness.