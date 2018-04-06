Commonwealth Games: Swimming bronze for Duncan Scott

SCOTLAND’S Duncan Scott has won a Commonwealth bronze medal after an epic men’s 200m freestyle showdown at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

The 20-year-old from Alloa finished behind an Australian 1-2 of Kyle Chalmers and Mack Horton in a race which also included South Africa’s Chad le Clos and England’s James Guy. Fellow Scot Stephen Milne finished eighth.

Scott, who was fastest qualifier for the final, added an individual gong to a medal collection which already included two relay silvers from the Rio Olympics and a 4x200m world championships gold.

It was Team Scotland’s seventh medal of the Games.

Ross Murdoch was back in the pool after his silver in the 200m breaststroke yesterday. Swimming in the same heat as Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty of England, Murdoch eased into the semi-finals of the 100m breaststroke and was joined by fellow Scots Craig Benson and Calum Tait.