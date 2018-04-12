Commonwealth Games: Superb silver for Eilidh Doyle in 400m hurdles

SCOTLAND captain Eilidh Doyle produced one of the best performances of her career to secure a brilliant silver medal in the women’s 400m hurdles.

The 31-year-old repeated her result from Glasgow 2014 but, four years on and in a tougher race than that famous night at Hampden, she delivered a technically flawless display of hurdling and showed good pace off the last two hurdles to move into second behind the favourite Janieve Russell of Jamaica, who won gold in 54.33.

Doyle clocked 54.80 to win her 15th major championship medal, cementing here position as Scotland’s most decorated athlete of all time. Wenda Nel of South Africa took the bronze.

