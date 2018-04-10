Commonwealth Games: Sixth medal for Duncan Scott with medley silver

DUNCAN Scott’s remarkable Commonwealth Games continued as he took his personal medal haul to six with a silver in the 200m individual medley.

The 20-year-old from Alloa had already broken Gregor Tait’s record of four from a single games on Sunday and still has a chance to make it seven in the medley relay.

Scott used his superb freestyle form to move from fourth to second in the last 50m, finishing on 1:57.86 behind gold medallist Mitch Larkin of Australia. Another Aussie, Clyde Lewis, took the bronze.

Scotland’s Mark Szaranek was fourth and Dan Wallace sixth.