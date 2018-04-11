Commonwealth Games: Silver for Scotland’s Maria Lyle in T35 100m

PARA sprinter Maria Lyle has secured Scotland’s first track medal at the Commonwealth Games with a silver medal in the T35 100m.

The 20-year-old from Dunbar was second behind 16-year-old Aussie sensation Isis Holt, who stormed to a dominant victory, with European champion Lyle second in a time of 15.14 seconds. Brianna Coop of Australia took bronze.

Lyle said: “It is great, I knew Isis would be ahead, I’m really pleased to win the silver but disappointed with my performance. I have been running better than that.

“I was really nervous coming into the competition, it was the biggest crowd I have raced against. I’m really pleased with the medal.”

Scotland’s Allan Smith posted an outdoor lifetime best of 2.27m as he finished fifth in a high jump final which was won by Brandon Starc, the brother of Australia cricketer Mitchell. It was one of four athletics golds won by the hosts on Day 7.

England’s Dina Asher-Smith has qualified for the women’s 200m final.

The 22-year-old clocked 22.44 to finish behind Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson in the first semi-final in Australia.

Asher Smith, the reigning 200m European champion, and Jackson burst away from the pack with 100m to go to finish in the top two comfortably.

Asher-Smith said: “You want to go and win the semi-final but I’m happy to have put down that time. You can ease off because you can get into a tear-up if you want to, but something in the back of my mind reminded me it was the semi-final.

“I’m really excited for the final.

“You’d love to win a semi but I’ve qualified in a decent time and I didn’t feel too bad doing it.”

Scotland’s Lennie Waite was tenth in a women’s 3,000m steeplechase final which saw a brilliant performance by Jamaica’s Aisha Praught break the Kenyan domination as she took gold ahead of Celiphine Chespol and Purity Kirui. England’s Rosie Clark was fourth.

The women’s 400m was won by Amantle Montsho of Botswana, who received a two-year drugs ban after testing positive at Glasgow 2014.

It was silver and bronze for Jamaica, through Anastaia Le Roy and defending champion Stephenie McPherson.