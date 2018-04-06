Commonwealth Games: Silver and two bronzes for Scotland in the pool

SCOTLAND claimed another three swimming medals in the pool on day two of the Commonwealth Games.

Mark Szaranek won 400m individual medley silver and Duncan Scott took a bronze medal after an epic men’s 200m freestyle showdown before then helping Scotland to bronze in the 4x100m relay at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

Szaranek swam a personal best of 4:13.72 as the 22-year-old Fifer finished behind Australia’s Clyde Lewis. Ealier, Dan Wallace, the Scot who won this event in Glasgow four years ago, scratched to focus on other events.

Scott, the 20-year-old from Alloa, finished behind an Australian 1-2 of Kyle Chalmers and Mack Horton in a stacked 200m freestyle race which also included South Africa’s Chad le Clos and England’s James Guy. Fellow Scot Stephen Milne finished eighth.

Scott, who was fastest qualifier for the final, added an individual gong to a medal collection which already included two relay silvers from the Rio Olympics and a 4x200m world championships gold.

In the final race of the night, the Scottish quartet of Scott, Jack Thorpe, Kieran McGuckin and Milne dug in to secure the bronze in 3:15.86 behind a dominant Australia and silver-medallists England.

Ross Murdoch was back in the pool after his silver in the 200m breaststroke yesterday. Swimming in the same heat as Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty of England, Murdoch eased into the semi-finals of the 100m breaststroke and was joined by fellow Scots Craig Benson and Calum Tait.

Peaty clocked 58.59 seconds to win the second semi-final as he bids to again claim Commonwealth gold.

England’s James Wilby, 200m champion on Thursday, won the first semi-final in 59.69 to advance second fastest. Murdoch and Benson also made the final.