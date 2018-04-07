Commonwealth Games: Second gold medal for fantastic Neil Fachie

NEIL Fachie won his second and Scotland’s third gold medal of the Commonwealth Games with a dominant display alongside pilot Matt Rotherham in the men’s blind and visually impaired sprint final.

The Scottish pair had too much raw speed for their Welsh opponents Jamie Ball and Peter Mitchell as they took an unassailable lead in the second on the best of three final.

It was another title retention for the 34-year-old Aberdonian following his tandem kilo triumph on day one and means double world champion Fachie now has a golden Commonwealth ‘double double’ following his successes with Craig MacLean in Glassgow four years ago.

It means Fachie joins athletics’ Allan Wells and bowls’ Alex Marshall as Scotland’s most successful Commonwealth Games athlete of all time.

Fachie and Rotherham had already laid down a marker by smashing the world record in their qualification run.

There was also a bronze medal for Scotland’s Aileen McGlynn and her pilot Louise Haston in the BV&I women’s 1,000m time trial. England’s Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott took gold in a new world record of 1:04.623.

All three of Scotland’s golds so far have come at the Anna Meares Velodrome, following Katie Archibald’s individual pursuit glory yesterday.