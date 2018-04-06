Commonwealth Games: Katie Archibald strikes gold, silver for brother John

KATIE Archibald won Scotland’s second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games with a stunning ride in the women’s individual pursuit before watching her brother John win silver in the men’s event.

The 24-year-old Katie silenced the partisan crowd at the Anna Meares velodrome in Brisbane as she overhauled Australia’s Rebecca Wiasak in the final to claim Scotland’s second gold of the Games after Neil Fachie’s cycling success yesterday.

The Olympic team pursuit champion, who was a bronze medallist in the points race in Glasgow four years ago, fell behind in the early stages of the final but gradually reeled the Aussie in before cementing her authority in the closing laps, finishing in a time of 3:26.088.

Archibald began the event as favourite and showed why in qualifying with a time of 3:24.119 over the 3,000m distance.

Her brother John Archibald also reached the final of the men’s individual 4,000m pursuit but lost to England’s Charlie Tanfield. The Archibalds are the first Scottish brother and sister to win medals on the same day of the Commonwealth Games.

“This means so much,” said Archibald. “Especially in the individual pursuit because it’s not an Olympic event. 2014 always stands out as a big year for Joanna Rowsell to kind of echo, because she had the title and the Games record. You look at the success she carried from that point in her career. I’d be very proud.

Scotland's Katie Archibald takes a selfie with her gold medal in the Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Final alongside John Archibald with his silver medal in the Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals. PICTURE: PA

“My brother has a Commonwealth medal too. We are not ones for partying but this is going to be our biggest Friday night for a while.”

John had watched Australian Sam Welsford and New Zealand’s Dylan Kennett break Jack Bobridge’s eight-year-old record of 4:14.845 in qualifying before going even faster himself.

The 26-year-old set a time of 4:13.068 but only finished second fastest overall, with eventual champion Tanfield breaking the record once more with a time of 4:11.455 in the final heat.

John Archibald said: “I was surprised with my time in qualifying, taking a big chunk off my best. I’m usually good at backing up so was a bit disappointed with the final.

Katie Archibald celebrates her gold. PICTURE: AP

“I watched Katie’s heat run and the pressure was on her. The Commonwealth Games record went and they all went better than her personal best so she had her back against the wall but she pulled out and delivered on the day and that got me going.

“It didn’t quite work again in the final but it’s always great racing with Katie.”

There was disappointment for Scotland in the men’s keirin as Callum Skinner was knocked out in the heats. Jack Carlin made the final but was agonisingly edged into fourth.