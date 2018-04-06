Commonwealth Games: Katie Archibald strikes gold for Scotland

KATIE Archibald has won Scotland’s second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games with a stunning ride in the women’s individual pursuit.

The 24-year-old silenced the partisan crowd at the Anna Meares velodrome in Brisbane as she overhauled Australia’s Rebecca Wiasak in the final to claim Scotland’s second gold of the Games after Neil Fachie’s cycling success yesterday.

The Olympic team pursuit champion, who was a bronze medallist in the points race in Glasgow four years ago, fell behind in the early stages of the final but gradually reeled the Aussie in before cementing her authority in the closing laps, finishing in a time of 3:26.088.

Archibald began the event as favourite and showed why in qualifying with a time of 3:24.119 over the 3,000m distance.

“This means so much,” said Archibald who will now watch her brother John in the final of the men’s event against England’s Charlie Tanfield. “My brother has a Commonwealth medal too. We are not ones for partying but this is going to be our biggest Friday night for a while.”

The Archibalds, from Milngavie, are the first brother and sister to win medals at the same Commonwealth Games.