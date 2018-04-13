Commonwealth Games: Glorious gold for diver Grace Reid

JUST a couple of days after James Heatly won Scotland’s first Commonwealth diving medal in 60 years, another has come along in quick time, and Grace Reid went event better with a magnificent gold in the women’s 1m springboard.

The 21-year-old from Edinburgh put together a brilliant set of five dives to win the competition with a combined score of 275.30.

The world silver medallist, who made her Commonwealth Games debut aged just 14 in Delhi eight years ago, was in tears of joy as it was confirmed she had won Scotland’s ninth gold medal of the Games. It was Scotland’s first diving gold since Sir Peter Heatly, grandfather of James, in 1958.

MORE TO FOLLOW