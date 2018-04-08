Commonwealth Games: Bowls gold, gymnastics and hammer bronzes for Scotland

TEAM Scotland have claimed more Commonwealth Games medals overnight on Day 4 with the men’s triples lawn bowls team leading the way with a stunning gold medal victory over hosts Australia.

Two more bronzes were added to the tally thanks to gymnast Daniel Purvis in the men’s floor exercise final and hammer thrower Mark Dry as the athletics programme got under way.

Men's hammer throw bronze medalist Mark Dry of Scotland flies the flag PICTURE: AP

In the bowls, the Scots trio of Derek Oliver, Ronald Duncan and Darren Burnett were trailing 14-13 going into the last two ends but a two and a three secured them a dramatic gold.

“It’s the greatest feeling in the world to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. We beat the Aussies in their backyard,” said Burnett, whose two in the penultimate end proved crucial.

Dry repeated his hammer bronze from Glasgow four years ago with a season’s best throw 73.12. Nick Miller of England took gold with a Games record of 80.26.

“I don’t know what just happened,” said Dry. “I barely remember any of it. This journey has been unbelievable.

Scotland's Daniel Purvis celebrates his bronze PICTURE: Getty Images

“I’ve had two hip reconstructions. I’ve not thrown within two metres of that since surgery, I’ve not been anywhere near it.

“I know I can compete - I know I was in bad shape coming in, but I knew I could put that down.

“This was going to be the hardest competition of my life, more than the Olympics, more than the world championships.”

“I knew it was up to me to deliver one or two big ones.”

Purvis added to the gold, silver and bronze he won at Glasgow 2014 and the team bronze he was part of in these Games as he finished behind Marios Georgiou of Cyprus and Scott Morgan of Canada.