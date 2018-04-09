Commonwealth Games: Akani Simbine wins 100m, bronze for Yohan Blake

Have your say

The post-Usain Bolt era of major sprinting began with disappointment for the great man’s homeland as Jamaican hot favourite Yohan Blake could only take bronze as South Africa’s Akani Simbine won in 10.03secs.

Former world champion and world record holder Blake stumbled out of the blocks and could only recover to sneak a bronze in 10.19 behind a South African 1-2 as Henricho Bruintjies took silver.

England’s Adam Gemili had to withdraw from the final with injury.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye took the women’s 100m title as England’s Asha Philip finished a disappointing fourth.

European 60m indoor champion Philip clocked 11.28 seconds with Ahye wining in 11.14s ahead of Jamaica’s Christania Williams and Gayon Evans.

South Africa’s Caster Semenya eased into the Commonwealth Games 1500m final after winning her heat.

The 27-year-old Olympic 800m champion ran four minutes 05.86 seconds and will be the favourite for the title.

Scotland’s Eilish McColgan and Stephanie Twell also reached the final, as did England’s Jessica Judd and Katie Snowdon and Wales’ Melissa Courtney.

Scotland’s Zoey Clark cruised into the semi-finals of the women’s 400m, while Scottish high jumpers David Smith and Allan Smith both made the final.