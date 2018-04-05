Commonwealth Games 2018: Scots slam dunk England at basketball

Have your say

SCOTLAND’S basketballers scored a historic first win over England with a sensational 78-65 victory in their Commonwealth Games opener.

The Scots pulled clear towards the end with Gareth Murray top scoring with 18 points, Kieron Achara adding 15 and Mike Vigour 14 points.

The Scots next face Cameroon in Pool B on Saturday. India are the other team in the section.

Earlier, Scotland’s netballers were well beaten 74-28 by medal contenders England. Scotland’s women hockey players were outclassed 6-1 by the Black Sticks of New Zealand.