Cameron Norrie defeated in San Diego Open final as British number two loses out to Casper Ruud

Ruud dispatched Andy Murray earlier in the tournament, while Norrie was coming off the back of victories over Dan Evans, Denis Shapovalov and top seed Andrey Rublev.
But the Norwegian was too good, breaking the British number two to love to wrap up a bagel inside 27 minutes.
Norrie, who has a Scottish father and Welsh mother, won his first game early in the second, but Ruud broke for 4-2 and again to wrap up the championship.
It is the fifth final Norrie has reached this season, with the 26-year-old claiming only one title - his first on the ATP Tour - which came in Los Cabos in July.
There was British success elsewhere in the San Diego event, however, as Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury took the doubles title with a 7-6 (2), 3-6, 10-5 victory over Australian duo John Peers and Filip Polasek.