Cameron Norrie defeated in San Diego Open final as British number two loses out to Casper Ruud

Norwegian second seed Casper Ruud beat Cameron Norrie in straight sets 6-0, 6-2 to take the San Diego Open title.

By Walter Monk
Monday, 4th October 2021, 9:53 am
Cameron Norrie lost out to Casper Ruud in the final of the San Diego Open. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Ruud dispatched Andy Murray earlier in the tournament, while Norrie was coming off the back of victories over Dan Evans, Denis Shapovalov and top seed Andrey Rublev.

But the Norwegian was too good, breaking the British number two to love to wrap up a bagel inside 27 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Norrie, who has a Scottish father and Welsh mother, won his first game early in the second, but Ruud broke for 4-2 and again to wrap up the championship.

It is the fifth final Norrie has reached this season, with the 26-year-old claiming only one title - his first on the ATP Tour - which came in Los Cabos in July.

There was British success elsewhere in the San Diego event, however, as Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury took the doubles title with a 7-6 (2), 3-6, 10-5 victory over Australian duo John Peers and Filip Polasek.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.