Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua would be biggest sporting event in UK since 1966 World Cup, says Frank Warren

‘joshua bout would be biggest event here since 1966 world cup’

Though Wilder has a month to trigger a rematch after his withering seventh-round defeat, Fury’s team are already targeting a unification bout with Britain’s other boxing superstar Anthony Joshua.

Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren believes Wilder would be making a mistake to rush straight back in against a fighter he placed in the same bracket as Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and George Foreman.

Warren claimed a fight with Joshua in London would be the greatest sporting event in the UK since the 1966 World Cup. “In a dreamscape it should be in London. You would not be able to buy a ticket.

“The stumbling block is Joshua’s got to fight Kubrat Pulev. If I was him I wouldn’t fight [Pulev]. I’d even vacate the belts to get it on [with Fury]. I would not take the risk. Joshua doesn’t take the risk, Deontay Wilder doesn’t take the rematch, and let’s get it on.”

Fury, though, believes he’ll fight Wilder for a third time. “The spoils of war are fresh,” he said. “I need to enjoy this victory and Deontay needs time to recover. But I’m almost sure he’ll take the rematch because he’s a dynamite puncher and he can take someone out at any time. If he doesn’t want to, I’m happy with whatever my promoters say. Whoever’s next gets the same treatment, that’s for sure.”

Warren hailed Fury’s coruscating success as the greatest by a British boxer. Wilder, undefeated in 43 fights and making his 12th defence of his WBC crown, was down in the third and the fifth before his corner threw in the towel one minute and 39 seconds into the seventh round.

“Fury is the No 1, up there with [Muhammad] Ali, he’s up there with [Joe] Frazier, he’s up there with [George] Foreman. The best fighter of his generation,” he added.

“In my time I’ve been involved with some big fights and some big fighters. This is without doubt the best performance by a British fighter – not abroad, but ever.

“He can fight on the front foot, back foot, orthodox, southpaw.

“He’s a nightmare to fight. Once he’s in the ring with you you’ve got a problem. He works out the style, he works you out. He did a phenomenal job. If he fights Joshua, that’s what you do with Joshua. You put him on the back foot because you know he’s going to go.”