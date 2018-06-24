Trainer Shane McGuigan allays fears over Josh Taylor injury

Shane McGuigan has reassured fans that Josh Taylor is in good health after concerns were raised over the Prestonpans boxer’s eyes after his win over Viktor Postol in Glasgow last night.

Taylor is now targeting a shot at the world title after an impressive points victory over the Ukrainian at the SSE Hydro, but viewers last night noticed that one of his pupils was “massively dilated”.

Some fans were worried that the 27-year-old had sustained damage to his retina, or that the Tartan Tornado had suffered a head injury or possible brain swelling.

However, Taylor’s trainer Shane McGuigan confirmed that there was a simple explanation behind the dilated pupil.

McGuigan posted on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday: “Anyone asking about Josh’s eye. The adrenaline from the swab trying to stop the blood flow in the cut was the cause of his pupil being dilated.

“It’s gone down now, thanks for the messages.”

Taylor recorded his 13th straight win and subjected Postol to just his second defeat.

Promoter Barry McGuigan had admitted before the fight that it was a gamble throwing Taylor in against Postol, but it paid off as judges scored the Glasgow 2014 gold medallist the victory by a 118-110, 117-110, 119-108 margin.