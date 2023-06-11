Josh Taylor's New York dreams were shattered as he lost by a unanimous decision to a reborn and devastating Teofimo Lopez.

It's been an incredible journey for the Scot, whose four-year world champion reign comes to an end at the Mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden.

Former unified lightweight king Lopez, a troubled character to put it mildly, was simply relentless and produced a performance befitting of a champion.

The Scottish vibe was palpable throughout the iconic arena, not least that the Tartan Tornado entered to a rousing rendition of Scotland the Brave.

Teofimo lands a big blow to Josh Taylor at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Shabba Shafiq/SWTSCNC.

'No Scotland, no party' blared out from a strong contingent who had made their way across the Atlantic to support the 32-year-old. However, as expected, the Brooklyn native wasn't short of followers either.

With so much hostile and animosity in the build-up between the duo, it was little surprise that a ferocious first round ensued with both fighters eager to put down a marker early on.

The Prestonpans puncher landed the first blow in an encouraging start but 25-year-old Lopez, who had suffered one defeat in 19 prior to their much-anticipated duel, quickly found his rhythm and never looked back.

Taylor wobbled with seconds of the fourth to spare following a strong left hook and the latter now had the bit between his teeth. Lopez is a showman, make no mistake about it. He loves being the centre of the world. His confidence was oozing as he landed some telling blows.

The contest wasn't going Taylor's way as it continued at a relentless pace. The Scot's undefeated record was slipping through his fingers.

Lopez continued to land the cleaner shots as the clock ticked down.

Only a knockout could save Taylor now and that looked unlikely. Lopez resembled a wounded animal and finished off with some left to spare.

A gracious Taylor said immediately afterwards: “No excuses. It wasn’t my best. The better man won tonight. I’ve got no excuses. I fought to the best of my ability. He was better than me tonight. It is what it is. Congratulations to Teofimo.