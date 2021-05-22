The Scot will put his WBA and IBF super lightweight titles on the line against Mexican-American Jose Ramirez, the WBC and WBO champion.
Both men are unbeaten so something has to given at the Virgin Hotels resort in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Taylor (17-0, 13KOs) is favourite to beat Ramirez (26-0, 17KOs) and if he does so he would become Scotland’s first undisputed world champion since Ken Buchanan.
Here’s how the Prestonpans fighter progressed from Commonwealth Games champion to the brink of boxing history.
1. Made in Lochend
Josh Taylor pictured in the Lochend gym during his amateur days in 2011. It was here his talent was forged by Terry McCormack who has been in his corner ever since and will be in Las Vegas for the world title unification fight with Jose Ramirez. Taylor took up boxing late - he was 15 - but former world champion Alex Arthur was astonished by his natural ability. “It was amazing what he could do for someone who had never boxed before,” Arthur told Scotland on Sunday.
Photo: Greg Macvean
2. Golden days at Glasgow 2014
After winning silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi and boxing at the 2012 Olympics in London, Josh Taylor struck gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games on home turf, defeating Junias Jonas of Namibia in the light welterweight division in Glasgow. He is pictured with Scotland team-mate Charlie Flynn who won gold at lightweight.
Photo: Jeff Holmes/PA
3. Pro debut on Carl Frampton undercard
Josh Taylor made a winning professional debut by defeating opponent Archie Weah of Liberia in July 2015. Fighting on the undercard of Carl Frampton's successful IBF super-bantamweight title defence against Alejandro Gonzalez Jr, Taylor stopped Weah in the second round at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.
Photo: Bill Murray/SNS
4. Check Mate at a raucous Meadowbank
In only his second professional fight, Josh Taylor ripped into Hungarian lightweight champion Adam Mate from the first bell and, within 90 seconds, the contest was brought to an end at a raucous Meadowbank. It was Taylor's professional hometown debut and he didn't disappoint against an opponent who came into the contest with 15 victories under his belt.
Photo: Steven Scott Taylor/JP Licence