1. Made in Lochend

Josh Taylor pictured in the Lochend gym during his amateur days in 2011. It was here his talent was forged by Terry McCormack who has been in his corner ever since and will be in Las Vegas for the world title unification fight with Jose Ramirez. Taylor took up boxing late - he was 15 - but former world champion Alex Arthur was astonished by his natural ability. “It was amazing what he could do for someone who had never boxed before,” Arthur told Scotland on Sunday.

Photo: Greg Macvean