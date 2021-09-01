Josh Taylor granted wish for homecoming fight with Scottish date set for world title defence

Scottish undisputed Super-Lightweight World Champion Josh Taylor, in Glasgow, with all four belts following his historical win over Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas on May 25. Picture: John Devlin

Prestonpans’ undisputed super-lightweight of the world will face Jack Catterall in December, live on Sky Sports, the broadcaster has announced.

Taylor has previously eyed defence of his titles at Edinburgh Castle or Easter Road in the capital, before returning to America, but his first fight since combining all four belts will be on Scottish soil – at the SSE Hydro a week before Christmas.

It promises to be a celebration of Taylor’s titles which he won in May but support was limited due to covid travel restrictions and capacity at the venue in Las Vegas. The Tartan Tornado’s fans will be able to see him parade all the belts to the ring on December 18 though, against former British light-welterweight champion Catterall, from Chorley.

Taylor has ambitions to not only defend his undisputed status – the first Scot since Ken Buchanan – but also to become a two-weight world champion in future.

Speaking in June, after returning from Las Vegas, he said: “I want to do a homecoming fight and then head back Stateside for a big fight. I’ve got a couple more years and I could do a few more. I’ve still got that desire to go and achieve.

"I could get a second world title in a second weight – that’s another goal. I’m not standing still, I’m setting goals all the time.”

Undercard details have yet to be announced for the fight-night which will be shown as part of a revamped boxing offering from Sky Sports.

