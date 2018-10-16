Boxer Scott Harrison, 41, says he can win world title again

Veteran boxer Scott Harrison is on the comeback trail and has a world title in his sights.

The 41-year-old former two-time WBO featherweight champion was released from prison in July after serving three years for an assault in Spain in 2012.

Harrison was granted a licence from the British & Irish Boxing Authority after being denied by the British Boxing Board of Control and will be back in action at Glasgow Club Bellahouston in Glasgow on 8 December against an opponent who will be named within a week.

Speaking at his gym in Glasgow yesterday, he said: “The goal is to win the world title again. I have definitely got unfinished business. One minute you are at the top of the game and the next minute you have lost your licence, it is a bit hard to take.

“I am in the gym five days a week and train three times per day. I am very focused on being world champion again and I wouldn’t bet against me. I think it is my time again, I believe that. I am very motivated, focused and determined to win a world title again.

“Everyone knows what happened to my career but you try to look to the future, not the past. This is me back and looking forward to the future and hopefully finish off my career on a high.

“I feel good in sparring, doing my roadwork and shadow boxing. I feel very capable of winning the title again.”

Harrison’s last fight was a points defeat by Liam Walsh at Wembley Arena in a WBO European lightweight title bout in April, 2013 but he pointed to mitigating circumstances.

He said: “It was not ideal preparation. I had an extradition case hanging over me and I had only two-and-a-half weeks’ notice for the fight. I was in the jail, Saturday, Sunday and Monday and boxed Saturday night.

“I still thought I won the fight but take all that into consideration. This time I will focus on boxing 100 per cent.”