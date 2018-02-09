Tributes paid following death of all-rounder Robin Morris

Sporting all-rounder and reporter Robin Morris has died, aged 68, after a year-long illness.

An ex-international steeplechaser and hill running champion, he was also a golf historian at Royal Burgess, trustee of the Eric Liddell Centre and member of the selection panel for the Scottish Sporting Hall of Fame. Robin chaired Merchiston Community Council and was People’s Warden at Christ Church, Morningside, where a celebration of his life will be held on Friday at 12:30pm.

Robin said that, while golf was his “indulgence”, athletics was his “passion”.

As track captain, he helped Edinburgh Athletic Club rise from Division Four to Division One of the British League in the 1970s. Robin also won British Banks track, road and cross-country titles before leaving the banking profession to be a sports reporter, contributing to The Scotsman for many years.

One of the founders of the Scottish Hill Running Association, he also had a spell as Head of Mountain Running at UK Athletics.

Ex-SFA media chief and Hall of Fame selector Andy Mitchell said: “Robin had an encyclopedic knowledge of sport, particularly Edinburgh sport.”

Robin is survived by wife Roz and daughters Wendy and Suzanne.