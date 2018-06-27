Stephen Maguire return ‘fantastic news’ for Scottish athletics

Stephen Maguire’s return to Scottish Athletics has been confirmed after he was named as its new director of performance and coaching.

Maguire, who held the position between 2012 and 2014, will reassume the role in September following the conclusion of the European Championships. The current “head of power” at British Athletics will fill the vacancy left by Rodger Harkins, who departed after the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Maguire will retain a role with British Athletics where he leads a successful relay programme. That is a duty which has seen him widely acclaimed following the successes of the British sprint teams in last year’s World Championships, where they came away with four team medals.

“I am delighted to be returning to Scotland and have committed for the long term,” Maguire said. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time before; I love the country and the people.

“But the real reason for returning is the fact that I believe that there is significant talent in Scotland with a real opportunity to progress to world level. I do feel I have unfinished business here and know that we can make a real impact through supporting coaches, athletes and clubs to deliver on that stage.”

Scottish Athletics chief executive Mark Munro said: “It is fantastic news that Stephen will join us as the new director of performance and coaching and we’re absolutely delighted.

“Since his time in Scotland, Stephen and I have maintained a strong working relationship over the last four years and his return to Scotland was a prospect we spoke about often as having potential to happen in the future.”