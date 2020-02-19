On-form Jemme Reekie delivers emphatic 800m win in France

Jemma Reekie delivered another signal that she is ready for an Olympic tilt with an emphatic win in France on Wednesday night

The Scot stormed clear on the last lap of the 800 metres at the World Indoor Tour meeting in Lievin to take victory in 2:00.34.

That put the 21-year-old more than a second clear of 2019 world champion, Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda, who was left for dead by her explosive finishing kick.

Although Reekie, the former European Junior Champion at 1500m – and training partner Laura Muir – will give this weekend’s UK Indoor Championships in Glasgow a miss to focus on preparing for Tokyo 2020, the new British record holder plans to keep her feet on the ground despite a sensational indoor season. “I always used to say I like slipping under the radar but Laura said last week I’d have to get used to not slipping under the radar anymore,” Reekie said.

“But I’m still just Jemma and I love doing what I have been doing since the age of nine.

“I do this because I love it and I’m learning so much from it both as an athlete and a person.”