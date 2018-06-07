Laura Muir wants to win again at scene of big breakthrough

Laura Muir plans to turn back the clock at tonight’s Bislett Games in Oslo and match the brilliant breakthrough win in the Norwegian capital that announced her on the world stage.

She takes on South African Olympic and world champion Caster Semenya over 800 metres in her second Diamond League outing of the summer after finishing second in Oregon 12 days ago.

Oslo is a happy hunting ground for Milnathort’s Muir, who took victory there in 2015 to bolt into the elite.

And with so many of the greats having shone at the famous meeting down the years, the world indoor medallist would be delighted with a further slice of success.

Muir said: “It is a special meeting. Especially for British middle-distance runners.

“For me as well, because it was my first Diamond League win. The first time I went there, I won the 1,500 in quite a distinctive way, where people recognised my front running and it got a lot of attention.

“It was the breakthrough victory abroad and then the year after I ran a Scottish record when I came second in the Dream Mile,” added the 25-year-old.

“So I’ve always performed well there. I love the track. And the crowd in Norway is really into its athletics, especially distance running. They have a lot of history in it from their athletes so I’m very excited about it.”

Fellow Scot Jake Wightman will chase the historic Dream Mile crown in Oslo, 12 months after his own momentous win at the meeting over 1,500m. But, even after an altitude camp in Arizona in the build-up, the 23-year-old concedes a field that includes Kenya’s world champion Elijah Manangoi will make a repeat tough to achieve.

Wightman said: “I know I can win on that track.

“It’s not easy, though. I think I caught them off-guard last year but this time, I won’t have that element of surprise if I come out and give it a go.”

His reputation received a boost by securing 1,500m bronze at April’s Commonwealth Games in Australia.

It is major championships, however, which spur Wightman on and he has worked extra hard to regroup for the bigger tests ahead.

“The important thing was having a week off after Commonwealths, when the aim was to get as unfit as possible,” he revealed.

“I ate a load of rubbish food and went out a few times to relax. Usually you go nuts in September after the season so it was a nice treat to do it in April.

“But I think that was important – to recharge myself and chill out but not too much because there is still a job to do for the rest of the summer.”