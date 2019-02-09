Laura Muir considering double-double bid at European Indoor Championships

Laura Muir’s ambitions are constrained by precious few limitations. Aiming high is the hallmark of a champion and for months, the 25-year-old has insisted that she would restrict herself to a single medal bid at next month’s European Indoor Championships in Glasgow, rather than attempting to defend the 1,500 and 3,000 metres titles she captured so impressively in Belgrade in 2017.

Needless caution, many felt. The Scot, and her coach Andy Young, have belatedly recanted. “The double-double sounds pretty nice,” she declared in Birmingham yesterday after completing the formality of securing her spot in the British team by bolting to victory in the 3,000m at the UK indoor championships. Once again in imperious form, who would bet against history repeating itself?

Clocking 8:48.03 after surging away from Melissa Courtney on the penultimate lap, Muir still appeared to have plenty in reserve. Best to save something for the Emirates Arena where she will be required to max out in three races over three days.

“The timetable isn’t perfect but it works,” she confirmed. “It’s Glasgow, I’m fit, I’m not getting injuries so we might as well make the most of it. We’re both really happy with where I’m at. My endurance is good and my speed is good. The double is achievable.”

With the domestic tester doubling as the European trials, Adam Thomas profited from the underwhelming efforts of a number of established names to earn silver behind surprise winner Dominic Ashwell in the men’s 60m, with the Loughborough-based prospect now third on the all-time Scottish list after 6.63 seconds in the semis.

Thomas has now been set the task of equalling – or besting – Nick Smith’s Scottish record of 6.60 to bag automatic selection for Glasgow.

“I think there is a 6.5 in there,” said Thomas, who missed most of last year through injury. “It just needs to be at the right race and at the right time. I really think I can get that qualifying time. I will give it a good go for sure.”

Cindy Ofili, returning from injury, held off Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the 60m hurdles with Scottish number one Heather Paton fifth. Eilidh Doyle and Zoey Clark will duel in today’s 400m final following wins in their semis.

Lynsey Sharp and Guy Learmonth will both feature in this afternoon’s 800m finals following comfortable triumphs in their heats. “The goal is always to win,” Sharp declared. “But I know what I’m capable of but it would be nice to qualify, I don’t need to focus on times too much.”

Neil Gourley and Sol Sweeney had a 1-2 in their 1,500m heat to advance into their final but Eilish McColgan’s withdrawal due to illness now leaves her needing a selector’s pick for the Europeans.