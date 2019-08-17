Kirsty Law going for an incredible 12th gold medal at Scottish athletics championships

Discus thrower Kirsty Law is aiming for a remarkable 12th gold medal at the FPSG Scottish championships at Grangemouth this weekend.

Law, pictured, who represented Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the European Team event in Poland last week, is something of a specialist in her native championships.

“It’s always one of my favourite competitions of the year and I’m very proud of that record,” said Law ,who started out at Inverness Harriers but is now based in England.

Men’s discus champion Nick Percy also looks a good bet to defend his title.

It is the 127th edition of the Scottish Championships but new ground will be broken as BBC Scotland will screen live coverage on its website tomorrow afternoon.