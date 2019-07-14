Jemma Reekie digs deep in Sweden as she races to double gold

Jemma Reekie provided one simple request at the end of four days of exhausting endeavour in Sweden. “Can I get some sleep now?” she begged last night.

Her 21-year-old body was pushed to the absolute limit, with not an ounce of energy left unspent. However, it was worth the effort as the Scottish prospect concluded a golden double at the European Under-23 Championships in Gavle that again re-affirmed her immense potential.

In Saturday’s 800 metres final, she calmly bided her time before leaving her rivals to chase her heels as she accelerated clear midway through the last lap, winning in 2:05.19, with British team-mate Ellie Baker over a second behind.

The trick was re-worked magnificently when she pulled a second rabbit out of her hat yesterday in the 1,500m finale. All the experience and confidence gained on the Diamond League circuit were brought to bear during a decisive charge off the penultimate bend that turned into a sprint down the home straight to claim a second gold in 4:22.81, with her nearest challenger, Belgium’s Elise Vanderelst, around five metres adrift.

“I am happy with the win,” she declared with an under-statement borne of fatigue. “The race was a really tough one because of how sore my body was after all the races I’ve ran during these four days. My legs were really hurting, but I knew I couldn’t stop.”

In the arduous training sessions they endure in unison in the west end of Glasgow, Reekie’s habitual tactic has been to follow Laura Muir’s lead and then acquire self-improvement by holding on to Muir for a little longer each day. Learning by osmosis but also by application. A proven formula, with the duo now combining to corral every available female European 1,500m title with Muir, above, monopolistic outdoors and indoors at senior level and Reekie also still the reigning champion at Under-20 level until a successor is found next weekend, again in Sweden but 500 kilometres to the south in Boras.

Perhaps it will pass to their talented young colleague Erin Wallace, another of Andy Young’s Caledonian gang of achievers. By then, Reekie will have returned to the mainstream of the Diamond League, accompanying Muir into the fray of London’s Anniversary Games. Further leaps are required. An excursion to the world championships in Doha will be sought. First, a few days’ repose. “My family is here,” she said. “But now I can’t really wait to go home and see my dog.”

Spencer Thomas claimed silver in the men’s 800m while Callum Wilkinson took bronze in the men’s 20km race walk. However, Alisha Rees missed out on a medal in the women’s 4x100m relay with GB&NI’s women slumping to fifth while Edinburgh AC’s Michael Olsen botched a baton exchange with Jona Efoloko which saw the men fail to finish the men’s 4x100.