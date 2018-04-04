In pictures: memories of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games

Have your say

As the 2018 Commonwealth Games get underway we recall some of the finest moments from Glasgow’s time in the spotlight four years ago.

It’s been just under four short years since the Glasgow Commonwealth inspired the nation.

In 12 short days, Scotland racked up 53 medals, scooping 19 gold medals, 15 silvers and a further 19 bronze, dwarfing their previous medal record of 33 medals set at the 1986 Edinburgh games.

Local sporting personalities were also uncovered at the games.

READ MORE: 10 Scottish athletes poised to win medals at the Commonwealth Games

Ross Murdoch became the unlikely poster boy of the games as he swam to a gold and a bronze at the Tollcross International Swim Centre.

Runner Lynsey Sharp claimed an emotional second place in the 800 metre final as she overcame a mystery illness in miraculous fashion.

While bowler Alex Marshall’s exuberant celebration as he and his team defeated England in the final of the Men’s fours made him a national hero.

As Australia and the Gold Coast prepare to host the 2018 edition of the games we look at the most striking images from the Glasgow games.