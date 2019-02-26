Guy Learmonth to captain Great Britain & Northern Ireland at European Indoors

Scottish 800 metres runner Guy Learmonth will captain the Great Britain & Northern Ireland team at this weekend’s European Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old from Berwick-upon-Tweed was voted for by his fellow athletes in the 49-strong British team. Learmonth has enjoyed a successful indoor season so far, running an indoor personal best of 1 minute 46.98 seconds in Boston before securing his place on the team for Glasgow with a silver medal at the SPAR British Athletics Indoor Championships earlier this month.

He said: “It is an absolute honour to be named captain of this incredibly strong British team ahead of a home championships this weekend.

“It is something that never crossed my mind, so it has come as a total surprise. To everyone that voted for me, thank you, I am truly humbled.

“Like every championship, we need to set our goals high. I firmly believe we can finish at the top of that medal table and there is no better place to do it than on home soil.

“I will do my absolute best on and off the track for the rest of the team and be the best captain I can possible be. Glasgow, get ready, this is going to be one to remember!”

Learmonth is one of nine Scots in the Great Britain & Northern Ireland team for the championships which begin on Friday. The most high profile is Laura Muir who will carry the weight of expectation of the home crowd. The 25-year-old is on a home track and she is expected to defend her 1,500m and 3,000m titles.

A indoor mile record in February underlined her form and with the World Championships starting in September and the Olympics coming around next year it can prove a springboard for further success for Muir.

Other British medal hopes include sprinters Richard Kilty and Dina Asher-Smith, and Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the pentathlon.