Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ over-50s men five-star performance at cross country championships in Cumbernauld

Falkirk Victoria Harriers athletes entered the National Cross Country Relay championships at Cumbernauld House Park on Saturday.

The sweeping parklands provide a challenging 4k course for the adults and 2.5k for the juniors.

Kane Elliott of Falkirk Vics in action at the Lindsays National XC Relays at Cumbernauld (pic: Bobby Gavin/scottishathletics)

The club was represented in all four races and had a total of 12 teams running.

Freya Ross and Kane Elliott were the fastest Vics in the senior ranks and the 50’s men’s team finished in a very creditable fifth place.

Each of the two teams in both the junior mixed age races ran well on a day when there was over 2500 runners were expected in Cumbernauld, which shows the strength and popularity of the sport across Scotland.